 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Enter our Cool Beans Sweepstakes -- $500 could be yours!
View Comments

Enter our Cool Beans Sweepstakes -- $500 could be yours!

  • Updated

Fall is here, and it’s time to enjoy your favorite warm (or cold!) java beverage. Sign up today to win a $500 gift card to put towards your favorite beverage habit OR treat yourself to a fancy, new espresso machine (or both!). However you take your cup, take advantage today and sign up to win!

Signing up is simple -- just go to beatricedailysun.com/contests/, type in your name and email address, and you’ll be successfully entered.

While you’re there, you can see the many other contests and promotions we are currently running, and enter to win those, too!

As a valued member, you have unlimited access to content such as this and, in fact, all articles on beatricedailysun.com -- with NO surveys. If you ever find yourself encountering a survey on our website, all you have to do is log in to your account to stop seeing them.

Thank you, as always, for subscribing, and good luck with the contest!

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News