Kline honored as extraordinary leader

JCH&L CEO Burke Kline has been named as one of the recipients of the Medical Group Management Association’s Extraordinary Leaders.
Dr. Kline and a number of other recipients are being recognized as the MGMA seeks to recognize those who have solved difficult problems, conquered challenging situations, inspired others in times of uncertainty, contributed to their communities and overcome circumstances with innovation and excellence.
The recipients, including Dr. Kline, will be recognized during the Medical Practice Excellence: Leaders Conference in San Diego in October.
