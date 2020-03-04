2020 envirothon results released

Twelve teams competed March 3 in the 2020 Southeast Regional Envirothon Competition held at Southeast Community College-Beatrice Campus. The Envirothon is a natural resources competition for ninth through 12th grade students. The competition consists of seven testing stations, where participants answer questions on aquatics, forestry, special topics, soils, policy & land use, range, and wildlife.

Milford High School, with team members of Ashley Kroese, Makennen Havlat, Owen Eickhoff, Matt Walker and Autumn Wissenburg was the first place team. They will join 13 other schools from across the state to participate in the Nebraska State Envirothon Competition April 29, 2020 at Lake Wanahoo Recreation Area near Wahoo.

A special thanks to Southeast Community College staff and students who assisted with the competition. The Lower Big Blue NRD coordinated the Regional Envirothon contest, which was held in conjunction with the District Ag Ed Contest.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.