Equine Assisted Learning Center planning event

Whispering Acres High Hopes Equine Assisted Learning (EAL) will be hosting an open house on May 8, 2021. This event will be open to the public to come see the benefits of Equine Assisted Learning. The event will be held from 1-4 p.m., with a demonstration of an EAL activity being held at 2 p.m. While you are there, you will have the opportunity to meet, pet and groom some of the Equine partners as well as enjoy free refreshments. Information about all of the EAL programs and activities will also be available. Whispering Acres is located at 71765 581st Ave. Jansen, NE 68377. Turn North off of Hwy 136 at the Diller turn-off for 1 ½ miles.
EAL Programs benefit persons with low esteem, mental and emotional disturbances, behavioral disorders, substance use issues, development delays and learning disabilities. Valuable life skills can be learned through working with horses, getting to know horses and interacting with horses. Lessons and activities are designed to improves self-esteem and self-awareness, combining body awareness exercises with motor planning, verbal or non-verbal communication in a safe and supportive environment.
In addition to having EAL certified programs, Whispering Acres is also home to a Petting Zoo and Whispering Acres Treasures, a re-purpose shop, with all proceeds supporting the animals that live at Whispering Acres. Tours of the Petting Zoo and pony rides will also be offered during the open house.
Anyone interested in learning more is encouraged to talk to Jill Kuzelka about participation. Horses are great teachers!
We are now setting our summer schedule and have a limited number of opening for new participants.
Volunteers are always needed and appreciated. For more information, call Jill Kuzelka at Whispering Acres, 402-520-0922, go to our website, Whispering Acres.org or check out our Facebook page at Whispering Acres Tails and Treasures.