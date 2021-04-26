Equine Assisted Learning Center planning event

Whispering Acres High Hopes Equine Assisted Learning (EAL) will be hosting an open house on May 8, 2021. This event will be open to the public to come see the benefits of Equine Assisted Learning. The event will be held from 1-4 p.m., with a demonstration of an EAL activity being held at 2 p.m. While you are there, you will have the opportunity to meet, pet and groom some of the Equine partners as well as enjoy free refreshments. Information about all of the EAL programs and activities will also be available. Whispering Acres is located at 71765 581st Ave. Jansen, NE 68377. Turn North off of Hwy 136 at the Diller turn-off for 1 ½ miles.