Equine learning center thrives in Jefferson County

Jill Kuzelka is able to integrate her passion for horses and helping people with Equine Assisted Learning at Whispering Acres near Jansen.
She opened High Hopes Equine Learning Center in March of 2020 and continues to offer new opportunities for learning for individuals and families.
“My horses have taught me about unconditional love, patience, trust and respect throughout my life. I’ve learned compassion too,” said Kuzelka.
Equine Assisted Learning integrates natural horse and herd behavior as a model for human mental and emotional health.
“We have learned different exercises and plan activities, but every person may have a different experience,” said Kuzelka. “One activity involves asking group members to set up an obstacle course in the arena and then choose a horse from the group. We ask the group members to get the horse through the obstacles without touching the horse or talking.
“As we’re processing the activity, we would turn the activity into metaphors for what they are dealing with in everyday life. The horse teaches them what they need to learn.”
Court involved individuals, veterans, schools and businesses have visited the farm and worked in the arena.
Terri Effle, Region V Prevention Systems Specialist, said, “It was the best experience I’ve ever had with a horse.”
This summer Whispering Acres will be offering a variety of different camping experiences for all ages of youth and families.
“It doesn’t get better than this,” said Kuzelka. “Our overnight camps are an in-depth learning experience that gives campers exposure to all that horses have to offer.”
Campers learn horsemanship skills that are appropriate for a wide range of ages, experiences, and interest levels. Campers are responsible for the complete care of a horse including grooming, hoof care, arena and trail riding, feeding, stall care, first aid and horse health.
Campers sleep overnight in tents by the pasture pond with their horses close by their tent. All meals are cooked fireside with all food provided, games during the day and at night, arts and craft activities, trail rides and fun in the arena.
Day camps will also be offered.
Fees apply and more information can be found on Whispering Acres Tails and Treasures Facebook page.
Kuzelka and a committed team of volunteers will also be traveling to Pennsylvania in April for additional training in Equine Assisted Learning.
“Just when you see a breakthrough with someone that’s working with the horses, you can see that a-ha moment," Kuzelka said. "You can physically see it when it clicks on and then they just beam from ear to ear and realize that they have just done something tremendous.”