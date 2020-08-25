Events planned for Steele City

The 50th Annual Steele City Flea Market, Tractors and Treasurers, is being held by the Jefferson County Historical Society on Saturday and Sunday, September 19 & 20 at Steele City, Nebraska.
The Tractor Show and Flea Market will be held both days. International Harvester tractors are the featured tractors. Tractors of all makes and condition are welcome. It is a free non-competitive show. Hit-and-miss small engines and lawn/garden tractors are also welcome.
On Saturday the Antique Tractor Pull Contest, with weigh-in is at noon. The Heartland Pulling Sled begins at 1 p.m. Contact: Kieran Holthaus at 785-736-2742 for details.
The Antique Stock Tractor Pull follows with no entry fee. The tractor pull will be held at the old school house grounds at the top of the hill. The Steele City Presbyterian Church will have lunch on the grounds.
The Tractor Show and Flea Market will be held down town with music by "Down Town" from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Old Gas Station.
On Sunday the Tractor Show and Flea Market continue from the down town area.
The Tractor Drive, Scenic Tour, participants meet at 8:45 a.m. and leave at 9 a.m. from the Tractor Show area.
For vendor information contact: 402-729-5131. Flea Market vendors are invited to attend, unreserved spaces are free. For information about the Tractor Show, Tractor Drive and Tractor Parade contact Juliann Endorf at 402-446-7486.
You can also visit: www.fairbury.com or www.dkcows.com or Facebook: Steele City Flea Market. Visit these sites for COVID concerns. Please remember your are attending at your own risk!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!