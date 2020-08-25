Events planned for Steele City

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The 50th Annual Steele City Flea Market, Tractors and Treasurers, is being held by the Jefferson County Historical Society on Saturday and Sunday, September 19 & 20 at Steele City, Nebraska.

The Tractor Show and Flea Market will be held both days. International Harvester tractors are the featured tractors. Tractors of all makes and condition are welcome. It is a free non-competitive show. Hit-and-miss small engines and lawn/garden tractors are also welcome.

On Saturday the Antique Tractor Pull Contest, with weigh-in is at noon. The Heartland Pulling Sled begins at 1 p.m. Contact: Kieran Holthaus at 785-736-2742 for details.

The Antique Stock Tractor Pull follows with no entry fee. The tractor pull will be held at the old school house grounds at the top of the hill. The Steele City Presbyterian Church will have lunch on the grounds.

The Tractor Show and Flea Market will be held down town with music by "Down Town" from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Old Gas Station.

On Sunday the Tractor Show and Flea Market continue from the down town area.

The Tractor Drive, Scenic Tour, participants meet at 8:45 a.m. and leave at 9 a.m. from the Tractor Show area.