Dorota Heckman

Years in nursing: 21
Specialty/department: emergency room
Why did you choose to become a nurse?
I became a nurse, because when I was 17 years old I was crossing the street and was hit by a car. Had a fractured femur. Up until that point in my life, I was destined and destitute in my brain to become an interior designer, because that’s what I thought was cool. So I had this accident, had to go to Lincoln, had to be seen by an orthopedist, and I remember I was petrified. Up until that point, I had never known what a sprained toe was, let alone having to have to be in an ambulance, going to an emergency room, having to be put on bedpan because I had a fractured femur and couldn’t pee on my own. So I get to Lincoln, and I’m just scared, and they did things to me that I didn’t understand. Everything was just so bizarre and scary. And there was this one nurse, I don’t remember her name, I’ve tried to find her. She had dark hair, back kind of the way that mine is, and I remember she just sat down next to me, and she just held my hand for what seemed like five minutes. But her holding my hand, that moment changed me. That is why I became a nurse, because she did something so very little, but did so much for me, and she had no idea that one small action shaped the path of my life.
How has COVID-19 impacted the last year?
I don’t know that it really did much, for me, as far as patient care. I think the biggest thing is having to be in [Personal Protective Equipment] more than anything, but as far as volume, the kinds of patients, what I saw, I didn’t think it was any different than I’ve seen in my years of nursing…And the facilities, we couldn’t let people have visitors. Sometimes you don’t understand how hard that is until you realize how much people need somebody with them, so you became that person even more so than maybe you used to be.
What’s one fact about you people would be surprised to know?
That I’m from Poland. I was originally born in Poland. And my high school nickname was Doritos. My favorite was cool ranch at the time. I don’t like Doritos anymore.
What’s one thing you wish people understood about nurses?
I wish that I would have been made more aware of how much of a struggle it is to actually give the care that you want to give, versus being sometimes able to give that care in a way that you think you need to give to those patients. Meaning there’s charting, there’s things you have to wait for, it’s not as easy as they make it seem at nursing school. I went into nursing to try and help people and make peoples’ lives better, thinking I would have all of this time to devote to my patients. Some days, sometimes you don’t.
What’s been the hardest part of being a nurse in the last year?
I love my job. I don’t have anything I can say was hard. There’s challenges, but that’s every day. Nothing sticks out in my mind that I can say was hard.
How do you relieve stress after a busy week?
I have a dog. His name’s Bentley. He’s a huge Bernard Poodle. Dogs, when you’re gone for a 12 hour shift, they think you’ve been gone for an eternity and they’re so happy to see you. My second thing is I have the most amazing husband in the world, and I usually get a foot rub almost every night when he’s home, since he works at the fire department…Otherwise, when I’m not at work I’m usually walking, riding my bike, or going out and driving around with my husband.
What are your hobbies or interests?
Reading, and probably walking my dog, those are my two favorite things to do. And cooking.
What’s your favorite thing about being a nurse?
My favorite part is meeting people. It’s taught me so much about humanity, it’s taught me about what you see isn’t always what ends up being, and that you have to be very flexible with people. People come in here during some hard times, and I may be the only person that they want to talk to, or I’m the only person holding their hand. Just being able to help people, being able to be with them whether it’s a sad moment, a hard moment, a funny moment, just being able to interact with people. Some of the most amazing people I’ve met in my life I’ve met through my job, and I am forever grateful for that.