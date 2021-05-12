Dorota Heckman

I became a nurse, because when I was 17 years old I was crossing the street and was hit by a car. Had a fractured femur. Up until that point in my life, I was destined and destitute in my brain to become an interior designer, because that’s what I thought was cool. So I had this accident, had to go to Lincoln, had to be seen by an orthopedist, and I remember I was petrified. Up until that point, I had never known what a sprained toe was, let alone having to have to be in an ambulance, going to an emergency room, having to be put on bedpan because I had a fractured femur and couldn’t pee on my own. So I get to Lincoln, and I’m just scared, and they did things to me that I didn’t understand. Everything was just so bizarre and scary. And there was this one nurse, I don’t remember her name, I’ve tried to find her. She had dark hair, back kind of the way that mine is, and I remember she just sat down next to me, and she just held my hand for what seemed like five minutes. But her holding my hand, that moment changed me. That is why I became a nurse, because she did something so very little, but did so much for me, and she had no idea that one small action shaped the path of my life.