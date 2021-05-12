Jill Allen

Years in nursing: 27

Specialty/department: labor and delivery

Why did you choose to become a nurse?

My mom is a nurse, and my mom always worked in a hospital and always came home so happy. I remember on Sundays we’d go and eat lunch after church with her, and all the nurses in the break room would be smoking. I remember thinking “oh, they look so glamorous, these nurses smoking in the break room.” I was like “I want to be a nurse, too.” Ever since then, I think that was all I ever wanted to be was like my mom, a nurse.

How has COVID-19 impacted the last year?

I’ve really appreciated being able to continue to work and have a job, where some people have maybe not been able to work. But being able to talk to patients, and maybe be their only person of support where families couldn’t come in or their kids couldn’t come in. Really building those relationships up with patients. They don’t have any. During this last year, we’ve had hardly any visitors, so they have to rely on us to be their help.

What’s one fact about you people would be surprised to know?