Leslie Sharp

Years in nursing: 12

Specialty/department: Labor and delivery.

Family: Husband Jason and two sons.

Why did you choose to become a nurse?

I’ve always wanted to be a nurse, ever since I was little. I didn’t really know any nurses growing up. I didn’t have anybody in my immediate family that was a nurse but ever since I was little that’s all I wanted to do.

How has COVID-19 impacted the last year?

It’s been mainly the policy changes and really trying to keep both staff and patients safe has been really a unique challenge.

What’s one thing you wish people understood about nurses?

I’ve always been a night shift nurse since I’ve worked labor and delivery and I think that’s the hardest part people don’t understand, that schedule of working all night then trying to sleep and have a normal life. That’s probably the biggest thing.

What’s been the hardest part of being a nurse in the last year?