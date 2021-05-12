Leslie Sharp

Years in nursing: 12
Specialty/department: Labor and delivery.
Family: Husband Jason and two sons.
Why did you choose to become a nurse?
I’ve always wanted to be a nurse, ever since I was little. I didn’t really know any nurses growing up. I didn’t have anybody in my immediate family that was a nurse but ever since I was little that’s all I wanted to do.
How has COVID-19 impacted the last year?
It’s been mainly the policy changes and really trying to keep both staff and patients safe has been really a unique challenge.
What’s one thing you wish people understood about nurses?
I’ve always been a night shift nurse since I’ve worked labor and delivery and I think that’s the hardest part people don’t understand, that schedule of working all night then trying to sleep and have a normal life. That’s probably the biggest thing.
What’s been the hardest part of being a nurse in the last year?
I would say the hardest part has been allowing families to have that experience that they want to have for the birth of their child. We haven’t been able to have family or visitors, siblings haven’t been able to come up, so I feel like in the aspect of the patient and taking care of them, that’s been hard. A lot of people have come in to have second or third babies when they’ve had their mom or sister with them before and haven’t been able to have that now.
How do you relieve stress after a busy week?
I’m a runner. That’s my go-to outlet.
What are your hobbies or interests?
I like to run and do anything outdoors. My husband and I like to hike a lot and I play golf.
What’s your favorite thing about being a nurse?
My favorite thing is helping a mom through labor. It’s the hardest thing that women have to do, the hardest thing their body will go through. That’s my favorite, supporting them and being part of that family’s story.