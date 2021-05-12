Courtney Haase

Years in nursing: Since I was 16. I started out as a [Certified Nursing Assistant], then when I graduated high school I went for my [Licensed Practical Nurse]. I was an LPN for three years, and now I’ve been an RN for five years.
Specialty/department: same-day surgery. I do pre-op and post-op.
Why did you choose to become a nurse?
My dad was sick with cancer when I was younger, and so kind of helping with that made me want to be a CNA and go from there.
How has COVID-19 impacted the last year?
It was very difficult, but it was kind of rewarding in the same way. I was able to expand where I worked. I didn’t only work over here. We got shut down for like three months, then we worked on acute care. So that was different, and struggling but rewarding at the same time to be able to learn something new.
What’s one fact about you people would be surprised to know?
I do extreme couponing. And I do clearance shopping, too, so I’ll find deals that are super cheap sometimes. So that’s kind of cool. It’s like a rush and a thrill.
What’s one thing you wish people understood about nurses?
That drawing blood and starting IVs are not the same techniques.
What’s been the hardest part of being a nurse in the last year?
Staying healthy, and being more conscious about being healthy. And not being home with family was a struggle. Usually, over here we do Monday through Friday, and we had to do weekends and kind of do seven to seven, and I think that was a struggle adjusting. Getting out of routine and adjusting I think was my hardest thing. Normally people say the mask is hard, but I’m so used to it.
How do you relieve stress after a busy week?
I have three kids, so I like to spend a lot of time with them. And I go for walks.
What are your hobbies or interests?
Hanging out with the kids. That’s all I do, is hang out with kids, go for walks, come to work, repeat.
What’s your favorite thing about being a nurse?
Helping people. I really like it. And the flexibility of it. Not every day is the same, and we’re constantly learning. I think there’s quite a few things that I really like about being a nurse.