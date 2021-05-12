Jane Thatcher

Years in nursing: 24

Specialty/department: Family practice.

Family: I met my husband here while he was going to school and we have three children.

Why did you choose to become a nurse?

Clear back when my grandmother was sick and in the hospital I didn’t understand what the doctors were saying and said that’s not something I want other people to go through. That’s one of the reasons I became a nurse, so I could help other families.

How has COVID-19 impacted the last year?

There are different protocols when we’re seeing patients, going outside and picking them up, how we’re treated. We still continue to do what we do and help our patients, get them in, get them out and make them feel better.

What’s one fact about you people would be surprised to know?

I am a homebody and pretty introverted unless I know you. I don’t like big crowds.

What’s one thing you wish people understood about nurses?