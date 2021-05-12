Jane Thatcher

Years in nursing: 24
Specialty/department: Family practice.
Family: I met my husband here while he was going to school and we have three children.
Why did you choose to become a nurse?
Clear back when my grandmother was sick and in the hospital I didn’t understand what the doctors were saying and said that’s not something I want other people to go through. That’s one of the reasons I became a nurse, so I could help other families.
How has COVID-19 impacted the last year?
There are different protocols when we’re seeing patients, going outside and picking them up, how we’re treated. We still continue to do what we do and help our patients, get them in, get them out and make them feel better.
What’s one fact about you people would be surprised to know?
I am a homebody and pretty introverted unless I know you. I don’t like big crowds.
What’s one thing you wish people understood about nurses?
We want to help you and when we tell you we can’t do something or refill a med it’s not because we’re trying to be mean. We want to continue the care for you and do the best to our ability to help you feel better and stay feeling better.
What’s been the hardest part of being a nurse in the last year?
You can’t hug your patients. Sometimes they need those hugs. (Physician assistant Jaime Hatcliff) sees a plethora of patients from just a well check to extremely sick COVID patients. She sees a lot of depression patients and they need those hugs. You can’t do that. I am a “huggy” person and sometimes they need that.
How do you relieve stress after a busy week?
My family. My kids are my go-tos and my husband is very supportive of what I do.
What are your hobbies or interests?
I'm too busy chasing my kids around, so anything they’re doing. I love to read and during the pandemic I taught myself how to crochet so I crocheted the first blanket of my life at 52 years old.
What’s your favorite thing about being a nurse?
That’s a toss up. I love my patients but I love the people I work with. Seeing those patients when they finally get something and we’re able to help them makes me feel good, it makes them feel good. Just helping that mother who is stressed out because her kids are sick all the time is a wonderful thing.