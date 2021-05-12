Jill Allen

Years in nursing: 27
Specialty/department: labor and delivery
Why did you choose to become a nurse?
My mom is a nurse, and my mom always worked in a hospital and always came home so happy. I remember on Sundays we’d go and eat lunch after church with her, and all the nurses in the break room would be smoking. I remember thinking “oh, they look so glamorous, these nurses smoking in the break room.” I was like “I want to be a nurse, too.” Ever since then, I think that was all I ever wanted to be was like my mom, a nurse.
How has COVID-19 impacted the last year?
I’ve really appreciated being able to continue to work and have a job, where some people have maybe not been able to work. But being able to talk to patients, and maybe be their only person of support where families couldn’t come in or their kids couldn’t come in. Really building those relationships up with patients. They don’t have any. During this last year, we’ve had hardly any visitors, so they have to rely on us to be their help.
What’s one fact about you people would be surprised to know?
Me and my sister married brothers, and everybody always makes fun of us with that because they’re like “oh my gosh, you guys are double related.” It’s fun, because I love my sister and I love my brother-in-law, but it’s just kind of funny. And we have three kids that are all exactly the same age, and we never said “I’m going to try to have a baby.” And she actually became a nurse, too, so that was fun. And I have two nieces that became nurses, my daughter’s in nursing school. Definitely kept it in healthcare.
What’s one thing you wish people understood about nurses?
Maybe some people think that nursing is all fun, especially working in labor and delivery, but there’s definitely sad times and hard times, and maybe you still have difficult patients. So I think people think “oh, you work in labor and delivery, all you do is hold babies”, but that really isn’t the truth. There’s a lot of hard work and a lot of hard times. Mostly fun, but a lot of hard times, too.
What’s been the hardest part of being a nurse in the last year?
Not having people’s family members being able to come to the hospital and see them. Not having the siblings visit, not letting the dads go to the doctors appointments, all of those things. The way the cafeteria was closed, and how that impacted hospital stays. Trying to be resourceful and get people food if they needed food. Just trying to find all of those resources that weren’t maybe accessible to them. The stopping of the childbirth classes, the stopping of the sibling classes, all of those things that are so exciting when you’re pregnant, having to stop all of that.
How do you relieve stress after a busy week?
Exercise. I usually do that before work, though. Play with my dogs. I have two dogs that are energetic. This year, too, we became empty nesters, so that’s been hard. So to focus not on your kids’ sports activities, so what can you do? You can go for a walk. And just talking to my friends, calling them on the phone. If I’ve had a stressful day, another nurse friend may be like “oh my gosh, this happened”, working through some of these problems.