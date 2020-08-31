Exhibit coming to Fairbury library

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Fairbury City Museum will host the Grand Opening of the Military Room Exhibit on Saturday, September 12th, 2020, from 1 - 4 pm. The public is invited to attend the event at the museum located at 1128 Elm Street in Fairbury, Nebraska.

The museum has been collecting and becoming the repository of many pictures, uniforms and artifacts since the museum was founded many years ago. Over the past several months, Mick Suey, Fairbury City Museum Board President, has led the effort to organize and create displays of the collection.

The displays follow the early history Nebraska including artifacts dealing with slavery and soldiers that fought in the Civil War and the creation of the Grand Army of the Republic organization.. The following displays include the artifacts from the Indian Wars. One of the great discoveries in creating the displays was that most of the rifles were from the came collections and were used around the time of the Spanish-American War. The displays includes a uniform from the Spanish-American War and uniforms from the early 1900s.

Another discovery was of a great collection of photographs. The displays include some great pictures of the 2nd Nebraska Regiment with many Jefferson County soldiers.