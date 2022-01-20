Exmark accepting grant applications

Exmark has issued a call for applications for its 2022 giving and donation programs, including its annual Big Rock project, mower donation program and volunteer project grant.

Exmark Finance Director, Patty Kaufman, said the giving programs are essential to the company's ongoing effort to help local non-profit organizations beautify their outdoor landscapes.

"Exmark has built a legacy of giving back to the communities where our employees live and work," Kaufman said. “Each year, we look forward to the opportunity to help our neighbors enrich their lives through better maintained, more beautiful outdoor spaces."

Big Rock Project

Founded in 2007, the Exmark Big Rock project provides funding and volunteer labor to preserve and beautify outdoor landscapes in need of additional resources. Since inception, Exmark has contributed to 14 Big Rock projects.

To be considered for the 2022 Big Rock project, applicants must be a registered non-profit organization, a government entity, or a school located within a 30-mile radius of the Exmark facility in Beatrice. The focus of the project should be on the beautification of grounds or park areas, and the project must be completed by October 31, 2022. Exmark will provide funding of up to $25,000 for the selected project.

Applications for the Exmark 2022 Big Rock project must be submitted by March 31, 2022. Learn moreand download the application form at Exmark.com/giving.

Mower Donation Program

Each year, Exmark helps local non-profit organizations maintain their facilities and positively impact their communities with the donation of mowers and equipment. Applicants must be located within a 30- mile radius of the Exmark facility in Beatrice, Nebraska, and the equipment must be used on-site for landscape beautification, or job skills training.

Applications for the Exmark mower donation program will be accepted through May 13, 2022. Find additional information and an online application at Exmark.com/giving.

Volunteer Project Grant

Exmark's Volunteer Project Grant enables the company's employees to nominate an enhancement needed in their community to help beautify an outdoor space. To be considered for the Volunteer Grant, applicants must be a registered non-profit, a unit of government, or a school located within a 30-mile radius of the Exmark facility. Available funding from Exmark is up to $5,000, and the project must be completed by October 31, 2022.

Application deadline for the 2022 Exmark Volunteer Project Grant is March 31, 2022. Please direct any questions to Exmark's Patty Kaufman at 402-223-6398 or patty.kaufman@exmark.com.

