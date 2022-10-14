Exmark Awarded OMNIA Partners Contract

Exmark announced a three year contract with OMNIA Partners, in partnership with Cobb County, GA. The contract enables public service agencies including municipalities, governments, non-profits, and schools to purchase Exmark and Z Turf Equipment products through its cooperative purchasing program.

According to Exmark Director of Sales, Dustin Schwab, the contract empowers public service agencies across the country to maximize cost efficiency and worker productivity.

“The availability of Exmark mowers and Z Turf Equipment lawn care products through OMNIA Partners is testament to the advanced productivity, durability, customer support, and long-term value we deliver,” Schwab said. “OMNIA Partners’ comprehensive vetting process gives participating agencies confidence that we have a proven history of delivering on our promises for our customers.”

OMNIA Partners has partnered with the Cobb County Purchasing Department, the lead agency in the contract, to streamline the purchase process for participating agencies through cooperative purchasing.

Exmark Manufacturing was incorporated in May 1982 as an independent manufacturer of professional turf care equipment. Today, it is the leading manufacturer of commercial mowers and equipment for the landscape professional. In addition to designing, building and marketing quality turf care equipment, Exmark’s goal is total customer satisfaction. All Exmark products are designed to help customers increase productivity while delivering unmatched quality. Products are sold to distributors and dealers who share the company’s commitment to customer service and quality products. Learn more at Exmark.com.