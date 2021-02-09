Exmark taking grant applications

Exmark Manufacturing is currently taking applications for their annual grants of cash and product, which covers the “Big Rock," Volunteer Project and Mower Donations.

The “Big Rock” project was founded in 2007 to preserve and beautify outdoor landscapes that are in need of additional resources. Since then, Exmark has contributed both financially and volunteers to complete 14 projects within a 30-mile radius of Beatrice, Nebraska. The Volunteer Project focuses on beautifying smaller, outdoor landscape areas. The projects must be completed by October 31st, 2021. Available funding from Exmark for the Big Rock project is up to $25,000 while the Volunteer Project is up to $5,000.

Exmark is also seeking local organizations to apply for their annual product donation. Each year, Exmark seeks to help non-profits maintain their facilities and achieve impact in their communities with the donation of equipment and irrigation.

To be considered for the grants or product donation, applicants must be a 501(c)(3), a unit of government, or a school. The project or nonprofit must be located within a 30-mile radius of the Exmark facility in Beatrice.

Applicants can download the application form at www.exmark.com/giving. Forms must be submitted no later than March 31st, 2021 for the Big Rock and Volunteer Project and May 14th, 2021 for Product Donations to Patty Kaufman at patty.kaufman@exmark.com. If you have any questions please contact Patty Kaufman at 402-223-6398.

