Extension land management workshop planned

Nebraska Extension will host a workshop covering agricultural land management and leasing considerations for 2023 in Beatrice from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 9 at the office of Nebraska Extension in Gage County, 1115 W. Scott St.

It will offer updated leasing information relevant to landlords and tenants, including tips for communication and negotiating. It will address topics like equitable rental rates, managing and adjusting farmland leases, landlord-tenant issues, pasture leasing, crop share leasing and other management considerations.

The presentation will be led by Allan Vyhnalek, an extension educator specializing in farm and ranch transition and succession, and Jim Jansen, an extension agricultural economist. Both are with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability.

The meeting is free to attend and lunch will be included, but registration is required online at https://go.unl.edu/aglease_beatrice or with Nebraska Extension in Gage County at 402-223-1384.