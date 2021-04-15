Fairbury clinic project progressing

Work has started on Jefferson Community Health and Life's Fairbury clinic to the southwest corner of the health center.
The $8 million project began in October and is expected to be complete in late 2021.
The new clinic is the fourth major move for the Fairbury Clinic since it opened prior to 1925.
It was originally located upstairs in what was then the Golden Rule building at the corner of Fifth and E streets. It needed more space and was moved to the upstairs of what was then the Cropsey building (now Heartland Bank).
On June 1, 1968, the current building at 825 22nd St. was built and expanded in 1998.
“It is a huge milestone for us all,” said Dr. Craig Shumard.
“The new clinic will modernize and allow for more space and better handicapped accessibility,” said Lana Likens, Director of Public Relations, Marketing and Development. “There will be better access for patients to hospital services and easier access between health center and clinic services for staff. Although it was designed prior to Covid, it does include a negative pressure area with infection prevention in mind. It allows for one-way patient flow when necessary and the lobby is designed to allow social distancing.”
The new clinic will have 23 exam rooms, two procedure rooms, and a radiology room.
The project has received support from the community in a fund drive and a match from the financing partner, Heartland Bank, of $50,000.
“Overall, I think the community has been very supportive of the project,” Likens said. “We considered renovation of the current building, however because of the need to increase handicapped accessibility and electronic access, the current space would not be adequate. We also feel it’s important to have clinic services and hospital services in the same building.”
Jefferson Community Health and Life operates a 17-bed, acute care Critical Access Hospital in Fairbury. They offer inpatient and outpatient services, including surgery, therapy, screenings and emergency service.
“I think it’s safe to say that the standard of excellence at Jefferson Community Health Center is a source of pride for the entire county and the surrounding area, so when the subject of updating the clinic facility first came up a few years ago, the entire board immediately recognized how this would enhance the whole campus and help us continue to attract and retain the very best staff and providers, which in turn will help us to deliver even better care for residents,” said Linda Bauer, board president.
They also provide additional health and life services for the community, including Jefferson Community Health and Life Fairbury Clinic and Plymouth Clinic for family medicine, Gardenside for long-term care, the Burkley Fitness Center and Home Health services.