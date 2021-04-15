Fairbury clinic project progressing

Work has started on Jefferson Community Health and Life's Fairbury clinic to the southwest corner of the health center.

The $8 million project began in October and is expected to be complete in late 2021.

The new clinic is the fourth major move for the Fairbury Clinic since it opened prior to 1925.

It was originally located upstairs in what was then the Golden Rule building at the corner of Fifth and E streets. It needed more space and was moved to the upstairs of what was then the Cropsey building (now Heartland Bank).

On June 1, 1968, the current building at 825 22nd St. was built and expanded in 1998.

“It is a huge milestone for us all,” said Dr. Craig Shumard.

“The new clinic will modernize and allow for more space and better handicapped accessibility,” said Lana Likens, Director of Public Relations, Marketing and Development. “There will be better access for patients to hospital services and easier access between health center and clinic services for staff. Although it was designed prior to Covid, it does include a negative pressure area with infection prevention in mind. It allows for one-way patient flow when necessary and the lobby is designed to allow social distancing.”