Fairbury doctor earns designation

Burke Kline, DHA, CHFP, FACHE, has earned designation as a Certified Healthcare Financial Professional (CHFP®) from the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA.)

To be awarded the CHFP distinction, applicants must be an HFMA member and have completed HFMA’s Business of Health Cares® and HFMA’s Operational Excellence programs.

Dr. Kline earned this certification by demonstrating a high level of healthcare financial management knowledge and expertise.

“We recognize Dr. Kline as a healthcare leader who has demonstrated an impressive depth of knowledge in healthcare financial management and business skills,” said HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. “Earning this certification signifies a commitment to professional excellence.”

The CHFP program provides a broad range of business and financial skills essential for succeeding in today’s high-value healthcare environment. A wide variety of financial professionals enroll in the CHFP program, including clinical and nonclinical leaders, financial professionals, and health plan leaders, among others.

Dr. Kline has been chief executive officer of JCH&L since June 2020.

