Fairbury Elks Lodge receives grants

The Fairbury Elks Lodge 1203 was awarded $8,000 in grants from the Elks National Foundation to be used in Fairbury. The money was part of three grants approved by the ENF.

The Beacon Grant for $4,000 included money for the Back Pack Program, the Fairbury Food Foundation, the "Say No To Drugs" for local schools and expenses to allow a national speaker, Ray Lozano, to speak to the eight schools in the Fairbury area.

The Gratitude Grant was for $2,000 and will provide funds to distribute fifty food baskets to local needy families before Thanksgiving. The Spotlight Grant was for $2,000 also and will allow for a donation to the Blue Valley Community Action Food Pantry.

The Nebraska Elks Drug Awareness Program helped pay for $500 in expenses to get Ray Lozano to Nebraska for his programs from Nov. 7-9. The Fairbury Elks has received notification from the Elks National Foundation that it has awarded over $3.6 million dollars to the Fairbury area in the past years.