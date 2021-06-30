Fairbury hospital adds staff

Megan Knutson, DPN, APRN, FNP-BC, joined the Jefferson Community Health & Life team on June 7.

Knutson is a recent graduate of the University of Nebraska Medical Center with a Doctorate in Nursing Practice, and passed her boards in May. Knutson is board certified in family practice through the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

“My medical care will focus on prevention, getting to know people, and treating patients and families as a whole,” Knutson said.

Knutson graduated from Kearney Catholic High School, and received her bachelor of science in nursing from Nebraska Methodist College. She said she had started toward a degree in physical therapy, but decided nursing was where she was meant to be. After working as a nurse, she was ready for growth and additional challenges in her field, and chose to pursue the nurse practitioner degree.

JCH&L’s CEO Burke Kline, DHA, CHFP, FACHE, said JCH&L is excited to add a new mid-level practitioner, and is also pleased to be adding its first Nurse Practitioner.