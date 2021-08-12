Fairbury hospital ads CT scanner

Jefferson Community Health & Life has added a new computed tomography (CT) system in the radiology department, replacing a previous system that was nearly 15 years old.

The radiology team is installing the SOMATOM go.Up CT system from Siemens Healthineers, bringing a new level of diagnostic confidence to CT exams. The CT scanner has a number of benefits that made it the ideal choice for JCH&L staff, who were looking to improve the quality of care and provide a comfortable, comprehensive radiology experience.

“The main thing we look at when evaluating our diagnostic tools is trust,” said Nikole Marschman, radiology director at JCH&L. “Our patients trust us with their health, and that means we have to be able to trust our imaging systems to provide not just an accurate image, but a great patient experience. The SOMATOM go.Up CT scanner from Siemens Healthineers checks off all the boxes, and we believe it’s the right choice for the overall wellbeing of families in our community.”

The CT system provides a number of benefits for physicians and patients.

· Low-dose – Patients can count on a low radiation dose that emphasizes safety.