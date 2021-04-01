Fairbury hospital CEO announced as fellow

An advance to the Fellow designation is a reflection of service to the healthcare industry, healthcare management experience, completion of at least 36 continuing education hours in healthcare management and administration in the past three years, doing civic and healthcare volunteer activities, and passing an exam covering a core body of knowledge in health care management. Before applying for Fellow status in the American College of Healthcare Executives, a member of the ACHE must have a master’s degree or other post-baccalaureate degree, have a minimum of five years of health care management experience, and provide two references.