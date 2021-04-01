 Skip to main content
Fairbury hospital CEO announced as fellow
Fairbury hospital CEO announced as fellow

Burke Kline, DHA, chief executive officer at Jefferson Community Health & Life, has advanced to become a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives.

An advance to the Fellow designation is a reflection of service to the healthcare industry, healthcare management experience, completion of at least 36 continuing education hours in healthcare management and administration in the past three years, doing civic and healthcare volunteer activities, and passing an exam covering a core body of knowledge in health care management. Before applying for Fellow status in the American College of Healthcare Executives, a member of the ACHE must have a master’s degree or other post-baccalaureate degree, have a minimum of five years of health care management experience, and provide two references.

Dr. Kline will be recognized along with all new Fellows at the Convocation Ceremony at the next Congress on Healthcare Leadership.

Dr. Kline has been chief executive officer of JCH&L since June 2020.

Burke Kline

