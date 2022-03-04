Fairbury hospital CEO recognized

Jefferson Community Health & Life CEO Burke Kline, DHA, CHFP, FACHE, was named one of 67 Rural Hospital CEOs To Know by Becker’s Hospital Review in February.

Becker’s Hospital Review published the 2022 list of rural hospital CEOs to know for 2022 on Feb. 22. The article stated: “The executives featured in this list have put their heart and soul into ensuring their communities have access to the best healthcare services possible. While rural hospitals across the country have faced closure in recent years, these leaders have developed a model for not only surviving, but thriving.”

The story included Dr. Kline’s guidance to JCH&L in adding services including neurosurgery, vascular surgery and genetic counseling. It recognizes that he was awarded the Medical Group Management Association’s Extraordinary Leader Award in 2021, and the American College of Healthcare Executives Nebraska and Western Iowa Early Careerist Regent’s Award in 2020.

In addition to the honors named by Becker’s, Dr. Kline was named a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives in 2021; Named to the board of directors of the American College of Helathcare Executives Nebraska and Western Iowa in 2021; Named to the ACHE Editorial Board in 2021; and Named a Certified Healthcare Financial Professional (CHFP) by the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) in 2021. He has previously been named in the Becker’s Hospital Review “70 CAH CEOs to Know” in 2019, “71 CAH CEOs to know” in 2018, and “Rising Star: 90 Healthcare Leaders Under 40” in 2018.

