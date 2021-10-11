Fairbury hospital discusses lab pricing

Lab pricing was made consistent between Jefferson Community Health & Life health center and clinic services on Oct. 1.
“Because we are all one organization, having different lab prices for the clinic and the health center was confusing, and was a potential compliance concern,” said Chance Klasek, JCH&L CFO. “For compliance, consistency, and less confusion, lab prices were made consistent across the board within our facilities as of Oct. 1.”
If you have questions, please contact Chance Klasek, CFO, at 402-729-3351, extension 4427.
Jefferson Community Health & Life operates a 17-bed, acute-care Critical Access Hospital in Fairbury, Neb., offering inpatient and outpatient services, including surgery, therapy, screenings, and emergency services.