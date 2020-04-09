Fairbury hospital implements new changes

JCH&L Fairbury Clinic is encouraging all visits, whether healthy or sick, to be done via Virtual Visits. This may vary by provider and the reason for the visit, which can be discussed when you call the Fairbury Clinic at 402-729-3361 to schedule an appointment.
If during a Virtual Visit the provider determines that further evaluation needs to be done, the provider will give the patient further direction on how this will take place.
If you have questions regarding Virtual Visits at JCH&L Fairbury Clinic, you can call 402-729-3361, option 2. To make an appointment, use option 1.
Some patients who see a specialist at Jefferson Community Health & Life Outpatient Services for followup may have the opportunity to visit with their specialist through technology from their own home. Both Bryan Heart and Genesis Psychiatric Group have been working with some patients who need followup to do so by telephone.
Patients who have specialist clinic visits scheduled (or who feel they need a specialist clinic visit) should call that specific specialty clinic’s main office directly to find out what options they may have.
Most outpatient specialty clinics which come to JCH&L have been suspended for now. Only essential services are being offered.
Those with questions about a specific clinic may contact JCH&L Outpatient Services at 402-729-6851.
The Jefferson Community Health & Life Auxiliary Annual Spring Salad Festival has been postponed from its May 7 date.
“We are uncertain whether we will be able to reschedule this fund-raiser for this year,” said Lana Likens, director of public relations. “We thank those who have been faithful supporters of this event, which has been a fund-raiser for the Auxiliary’s projects since 1965.”
All entrances to JCH&L’s health center are now locked at all times. Those who have emergency needs with no respiratory symptoms are asked to use the ER/Outpatient entrance and pick up the telephone in the vestibule to contact nursing services and explain their need. Those who have respiratory symptoms are asked to call 402-729-3351 and ask for nursing to receive instructions for being seen.
Those who have other needs – such as questions on bills, requests for medical records information, etc., are asked to call 402-729-3351.
Hospital patients are now limited to 1 visitor per room. Visitors should use the ER/Outpatient entrance and will be screened. If the door is not staffed, please pick up the telephone in the entry way to contact the nurses station for direction.
JCH&L has been implementing a number of precautionary measures in preparation for possible cases of COVID-19. Although there are no confirmed cases in Jefferson County, there are cases in Gage County, which is also part of our five-county public health district.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!