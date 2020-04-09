Fairbury hospital implements new changes

The Jefferson Community Health & Life Auxiliary Annual Spring Salad Festival has been postponed from its May 7 date.

“We are uncertain whether we will be able to reschedule this fund-raiser for this year,” said Lana Likens, director of public relations. “We thank those who have been faithful supporters of this event, which has been a fund-raiser for the Auxiliary’s projects since 1965.”

All entrances to JCH&L’s health center are now locked at all times. Those who have emergency needs with no respiratory symptoms are asked to use the ER/Outpatient entrance and pick up the telephone in the vestibule to contact nursing services and explain their need. Those who have respiratory symptoms are asked to call 402-729-3351 and ask for nursing to receive instructions for being seen.

Those who have other needs – such as questions on bills, requests for medical records information, etc., are asked to call 402-729-3351.

Hospital patients are now limited to 1 visitor per room. Visitors should use the ER/Outpatient entrance and will be screened. If the door is not staffed, please pick up the telephone in the entry way to contact the nurses station for direction.

JCH&L has been implementing a number of precautionary measures in preparation for possible cases of COVID-19. Although there are no confirmed cases in Jefferson County, there are cases in Gage County, which is also part of our five-county public health district.

