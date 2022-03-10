Fairbury hospital offers blood screening

For many years, Jefferson Community Health & Life has offered reduced-price complete blood profiles to the community once a year. Now JCH&L offers reduced-price blood profiles – and a number of other patient-requested blood tests – year round.

Appointments are offered on alternating Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. Appointments are required at least 24 hours before the testing time. Payment with cash or check is required at the time of testing. If you wish to use a credit card, please let the scheduler know. Since this is not a physician-ordered exam, it is not covered by Medicare or other insurance, and results are not sent to a physician.

The type of tests available is also increased. The complete blood profile, called a general health panel, is available for a cost of $75. It includes measures of electrolytes, sugar, proteins, and overall kidney and liver functions; complete blood count, lipid panel, and TSH (thyroid.) This is comparable to the complete blood profile which was previously offered annually for a reduced price. Fasting is required prior to this screening.

Other tests available separately include General Chemistry, $25; Lipid panel, $25; CBC, $20; TSH, $20; Hemoglobin A1C, $25; PSA, $25; Vitamin D, $60; Blood type, $25. Some of these screenings require fasting, others do not. All of these tests are available at patient request on Wellness Wednesdays (5 p.m. to 7 p.m.) and Fasting Fridays (6 a.m. to 8 a.m.)

These patient-requested blood tests are being offered for those who wish to have more frequent testing than your health insurance plan will cover, want to access and manage health status on a regular basis, or are uninsured or have a high deductible and want to take advantage of lower out-of-pocket expenses. These are made available at patient request at a reduced price without a physician order. Results will be available on JCH&L patient portal. Patients can sign up for the portal when they have the screening if they don’t already have access. Results will not be shared with your provider.

To make an appointment, call 402-729-3351 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are required at least 24 hours before desired test time. Check in at the Outpatient/ER entrance.

Since this is not a physician-ordered exam, it is not covered by Medicare or other insurance, and results are not sent to a physician. Payment will be collected at time of service. Cash and checks will be accepted for payment.

This screening is private pay only. If you want a complete blood profile which would be covered under an insurance preventative care option, you must have a physician-ordered screening.

The rates are a considerable savings to patients compared to the regular costs, said Erin Starr, JCH&L Chief Nursing Officer.

“We felt it was important to offer the various blood tests at a cost-savings to patients who wish to have more frequent testing than health insurance will cover or who are uninsured or have a high deductible,” Starr said. “We also felt it was important to offer this service year-round, rather than only once a year.”

Those who want to make appointments should call 402-729-3351 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0