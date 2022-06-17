 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fairbury hospital planning golf tournament

A charity golf tournament to benefit Jefferson Community Health & Life has been set for Friday, Aug. 12, at the Fairbury Country Club.

The three-person scramble will begin with a shotgun start at 8:45 a.m. The 18-hole tournament will feature cash prizes along with pin prizes.

The entry fee is $225 per team. The field is limited to a maximum of 32 teams. The entry fee includes rolls and coffee beginning at 7:30 a.m., lunch, gifts for all golfers, mulligans and chances at pin prizes.

Hole sponsorships are also available. Sponsorship is $500 and entitles the sponsor to recognition at the hole sponsored and on the tournament program, and one team entry.

A raffle will also be available for those who choose to purchase raffle tickets.

Tournament proceeds are not designated to specific projects, and have been used for a variety of projects at Jefferson Community Health & Life over the years. One large project made possible by unrestricted funds was funding $200,000 (about half the cost) of a new X-ray machine which is safer, faster, more efficient and more comfortable for patients.

Jefferson Community Health & Life, named a Top 100 Critical Access Hospital in 2021 and a Top 20 Critical Access Hospital for quality in 2020, operates a 17-bed, acute-care Critical Access Hospital in Fairbury, Neb., offering inpatient and outpatient services, including surgery, therapy, screenings, and emergency services. Jefferson Community Health & Life offers additional health and life services, including the Fairbury Clinic (primary and family care), Burkley Fitness Center, Gardenside (long-term care), and Home Health services. In addition, Jefferson Community Health & Life supports numerous education programs and support groups.

Entry forms are available by contacting Lana Likens, director of public relations, at 402-729-6855, or email lana.likens@jchealthandlife.org.

