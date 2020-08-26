Fairbury hospital promotes mask use

Based on recommendations from the CDC, Jefferson Community Health & Life encourages area residents to wear cloth masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19. JCH&L has free cloth face masks for area residents, while supplies last. The masks are an adult one-size mask. Pick yours up at JCH&L Outpatient Services, Fairbury Clinic or Plymouth Clinic while supplies last.
The CDC states: “Masks may help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others. Wearing a mask will help protect people around you, including those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 and workers who frequently come into close contact with other people (e.g., in stores and restaurants). Masks are most likely to reduce the spread of COVID-19 when they are widely used by people in public settings. The spread of COVID-19 can be reduced when masks are used along with other preventive measures, including social distancing, frequent handwashing, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.”
The CDC states masks should not be worn by children under the age of 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
The CDC does not recommend that the public wear procedure masks, surgical masks or respirators. Those remain critical supplies that should be reserved for healthcare workers and first responders.
Masks should be washed after each use. They can be washed with regular laundry or by hand, and can be air or machine dried. Masks should be thoroughly dried before storing or wearing.
Update on status of JCH&L services:
· Gardenside and Cedarwood visitation is currently on hold. The status will be updated on the website and social media when restricted visitation can be allowed again.
· Burkley Fitness Center is open to members and guests, who must use the alternate entrance (basketball court.) All users will be screened. No group fitness classes are currently offered. Limited pool use is by reservation only. Hot tub use is limited.
· The main entrance to JCH&L remains closed. Those in need of health center services or those who are visiting hospital patients should use the outpatient/emergency entrance on the south side of the building. Therapy patients may use the main entrance and call the therapy department for entrance at their appointment time. Hospital patients are allowed visitors on a limited case-by-case basis. All who enter the facility will be screened and required to wear a mask.
· Family medicine clinics in Fairbury and Plymoouth, outpatient clinic, radiology, lab, therapy, rehab, procedures and surgeries are available. All patients will be screened and required to wear a mask. Please do not bring more than one person in addition to the patient for appointments.
· Virtual visits remain available at the Fairbury and Plymouth Clinic.
· JCH&L is a TestNebraska site for COVID-19 testing. This free testing is available each Tuesday outside the main entrance of JCH&L. Please register at TestNebraska.com.
· Nebraska Community Bloodbank will hold its next bloodmobile in the JCH&L conference rooms. Donors should use the main entrance.
· Support groups, group educational programs and indoor events remain suspended at this time.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!