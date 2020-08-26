Fairbury hospital promotes mask use

Masks should be washed after each use. They can be washed with regular laundry or by hand, and can be air or machine dried. Masks should be thoroughly dried before storing or wearing.

Update on status of JCH&L services:

· Gardenside and Cedarwood visitation is currently on hold. The status will be updated on the website and social media when restricted visitation can be allowed again.

· Burkley Fitness Center is open to members and guests, who must use the alternate entrance (basketball court.) All users will be screened. No group fitness classes are currently offered. Limited pool use is by reservation only. Hot tub use is limited.

· The main entrance to JCH&L remains closed. Those in need of health center services or those who are visiting hospital patients should use the outpatient/emergency entrance on the south side of the building. Therapy patients may use the main entrance and call the therapy department for entrance at their appointment time. Hospital patients are allowed visitors on a limited case-by-case basis. All who enter the facility will be screened and required to wear a mask.