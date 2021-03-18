Fairbury hospital reaches fundraising goal

Jefferson Community Health & Life’s annual Christmas project has reached its goal of $50,000 in donations, and will receive $50,000 in matching funds donated from Heartland Bank as a result.
This year’s project is helping to fund the $8 million Fairbury Clinic construction project, which is anticipated to be finished by late this year.
“We are pleased with Heartland Bank’s generous matching grant,” said Burke Kline, JCH&L CEO. “The project will benefit healthcare in our community for generations to come, and we are grateful for our community’s support.”
The clinic addition project, which is well underway will provide the community a new, modern, handicapped accessible building equipped for today’s technology and allowing for additional infection prevention accommodations when needed. As an attached facility, it will provide easier access for clinic patients who need to seek hospital services, and easier access for staff who need to access both clinic and health center services, a press release stated.
The new location will feature wider hallways, larger exam rooms, and handicapped accessible restrooms. It will also allow for one-way traffic and treatment or testing in negative air flow areas, which are both infection prevention tools.
Donations are still being accepted, even though the Christmas project goal has been met. All contributions will be recognized in the fiscal 2021 annual report for Jefferson Community Health & Life and the Jefferson Health Care Fund. Contributions may be made in honor of someone living or in memory of someone who has passed away. Memorial gifts are recognized each year in a newspaper ad prior to Memorial Day. All donations of $1,000 or more will be recognized with a plaque on the Wall of Honor, and contributions of any amount are counted toward cumulative recognition.
Those who would like more information should contact Lana Likens at 402-729-6855, or by emailing lana.likens@jchealthandlife.org.