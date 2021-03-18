Fairbury hospital reaches fundraising goal

Jefferson Community Health & Life’s annual Christmas project has reached its goal of $50,000 in donations, and will receive $50,000 in matching funds donated from Heartland Bank as a result.

This year’s project is helping to fund the $8 million Fairbury Clinic construction project, which is anticipated to be finished by late this year.

“We are pleased with Heartland Bank’s generous matching grant,” said Burke Kline, JCH&L CEO. “The project will benefit healthcare in our community for generations to come, and we are grateful for our community’s support.”

The clinic addition project, which is well underway will provide the community a new, modern, handicapped accessible building equipped for today’s technology and allowing for additional infection prevention accommodations when needed. As an attached facility, it will provide easier access for clinic patients who need to seek hospital services, and easier access for staff who need to access both clinic and health center services, a press release stated.

The new location will feature wider hallways, larger exam rooms, and handicapped accessible restrooms. It will also allow for one-way traffic and treatment or testing in negative air flow areas, which are both infection prevention tools.