Fairbury hospital recognizes breast cancer awareness month

During October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Jefferson Community Health & Life encourages women to follow their doctors’ recommendations for breast cancer screening.

Regular mammograms are just one way for women to take care of themselves – but it is an important part of breast health. In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, every woman who has a mammogram in October will receive a gift.

Mammography is typically recommended in combination with regular examination by a physician and breast self-awareness. The American College of Radiology and Society of Breast Imaging recommend that women age 40 or older have a mammogram every year. Women are encouraged to ask their doctor about mammography recommendations specific to their needs, risks and health history.

Many insurance companies pay for screening mammograms. The Every Woman Matters program is also available to assist women with the cost of regular mammograms, and other routine health screenings. JCH&L also has a mammography fund which can help those who need a mammogram and need financial assistance.

Jefferson Community Health & Life Radiology offers digital technology in a newly renovated radiology department. JCH&L uses the state-of-the-art system, Selenia digital mammography from Hologic.

Digital mammography is different from conventional mammography in how the image of the breast is acquired and, more importantly, viewed. The radiologist can magnify the images, increase or decrease the contrast and invert the black and white values while reading the images. These features allow the radiologist to evaluate microcalcifications and focus on areas of concern.

Besides mammography, JCH&L Radiology offers ultrasound, which is another test a radiologist may recommend to evaluate the breast tissue, and CAD (Computer-Aided Detection) software which identifies and marks areas of concern on mammogram images to bring them to the attention of the radiologist.

JCH&L offers a Women’s Health Day which allows women to have all of their annual screenings in one day morning, including lab, mammogram and annual physical. The day includes pampering (such as a mini manicure or hand massage) and breakfast. Tests and screenings can be billed to most major insurances and Medicare. The next Women’s Health Days are Nov. 2 and Dec. 7.

JCH&L Radiology can accept orders from any physician, not only JCH&L physicians. Women can schedule a screening mammogram without a physician’s order. We are also accepting new patients.

It is typically recommended that a woman have her mammogram a few days before her annual physical so the physician has results for the physical (except in the case of Women’s Health Days, which make results available the same day.)

Jefferson Community Health & Life is a private not-for-profit health care organization with the vision of being our community’s most trusted partner for a lifetime of health.

For further information, or to schedule a mammogram, please call the Jefferson Community Health & Life Radiology at 402-729-6841.

Jefferson Community Health & Life operates a 17-bed, acute-care Critical Access Hospital in Fairbury, Neb., offering inpatient and outpatient services, including surgery, therapy, screenings, and emergency services. Jefferson Community Health & Life offers additional health and life services, including Fairbury Clinic (primary and family care), Burkley Fitness Center, Gardenside (long-term care), and Home Health services. In addition, Jefferson Community Health & Life supports numerous education programs and support groups.

