Fairbury hospital reports phone scams

Jefferson Community Health & Life staff were notified this week of three community members receiving scam phone calls regarding Medicare from caller IDs that identified JCH&L and other area hospitals.

“Medicare will never call you and ask you to give your Medicare ID number or other personal health information, and area hospitals won’t either. JCH&L or another hospital may call you about appointments or other information related to a visit. But if you are suspicious, please hang up and call us directly at 402-729-3351,” said Kim Shadduck, JCH&L business office manager. “Please do not give your Medicare number, social security number or other such personal information over the phone.”

JCH&L wants to alert the community that there are a number of scam calls happening again, and they may use JCH&L or other area hospitals’ caller IDs.

Medicare states the following on Medicare.gov:

Guard your card and protect your personal information

· To help protect against identity theft, Medicare has mailed new Medicare cards to people with Medicare. Your new card has a new Medicare Number that’s unique to you, instead of your Social Security Number.