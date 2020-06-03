Fairbury hospital welcomes new doctor

Dr. Rebecca Bowen, otolaryngology-head and neck surgery specialist, will begin visiting Jefferson Community Health & Life Outpatient Services on Monday, June 8. Dr. H. Russell Semm, who had been serving patients at JCH&L for many years retired earlier this year.
Specialists are now returning to JCH&L Outpatient Services. All who come to the clinic will continue to be screened. Patients are asked to bring no more than one companion with them.
“We are pleased to continue to provide ear, nose and throat services to our area residents,” said Dr. Burke Kline, JCH&L CEO. “Having a wide array of visiting specialists will help us better serve our community’s needs. JCH&L is committed to being our community’s most trusted partner for a lifetime of health.”
Dr. Bowen is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and joined ENT Specialties, P.C., in 2017. She received her Bachelor of Science with high distinction in Biochemistry from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and then completed her doctorate of medicine from the University of Nebraska-College of Medicine in Omaha in 2007.
After medical school, she completed her residency training at Louisiana State University-Health Science Center in Shreveport, Louisiana, where she served as Chief Resident and spent additional time researching nasal airflow effects on eustachian tube dysfunction and post-surgical flap reperfusion. Dr. Bowen then practiced for five years in Texas at ENT Clinics of San Antonio prior to returning to Nebraska.
Throughout her undergraduate and medical education, Dr. Bowen has received many academic honors including Women in Science Recognition, membership in Phi Beta Kappa honor society, and was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society.
Dr. Bowen holds membership in the American Academy of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery, the Academy of Otolaryngic Allergy, Nebraska Medical Association and Lancaster County Medical Society.
Dr. Bowen treats the full spectrum of pediatric and adult ear, nose and throat disorders. She has a special interest in chronic sinusitis, nasal airway obstruction, allergies, and thyroid/parathyroid disease.
She is a rural Nebraska native and was happy to return to “the good life.” She enjoys running and cycling, cooking with her husband and two young daughters, and spending time outdoors hiking and camping.
