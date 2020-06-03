Fairbury hospital welcomes new doctor

Dr. Rebecca Bowen, otolaryngology-head and neck surgery specialist, will begin visiting Jefferson Community Health & Life Outpatient Services on Monday, June 8. Dr. H. Russell Semm, who had been serving patients at JCH&L for many years retired earlier this year.

Specialists are now returning to JCH&L Outpatient Services. All who come to the clinic will continue to be screened. Patients are asked to bring no more than one companion with them.

“We are pleased to continue to provide ear, nose and throat services to our area residents,” said Dr. Burke Kline, JCH&L CEO. “Having a wide array of visiting specialists will help us better serve our community’s needs. JCH&L is committed to being our community’s most trusted partner for a lifetime of health.”

Dr. Bowen is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and joined ENT Specialties, P.C., in 2017. She received her Bachelor of Science with high distinction in Biochemistry from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and then completed her doctorate of medicine from the University of Nebraska-College of Medicine in Omaha in 2007.