Fairbury hospital worker achieves certification

Cassidy Bentley, MOT, OTR/L, CLT, with Jefferson Community Health & Life Sports Medicine and Rehab Services has been certified by the Norton School of Lymphatic Therapy in Atlanta, GA, in the technique of complete decongestive therapy including manual lymph drainage and compression therapy. She is now a certified lymphedema therapist.

Lymphedema is a chronic accumulation of protein-rich fluid under the skin. It can impact quality of life and functional ability. It can be congenital or hereditary, or can be caused by surgery, radiation therapy, trauma, infection or chronic venous insufficiency.

“Treating lymphedema can improve quality of life and functional ability, which is what occupational therapy is all about,” Bentley said.

Bentley is a Bruning native. She graduated with her bachelor’s degree in exercise science and a minor in health science from the University of Nebraska-Kearney in 2017. She graduated with her Master’s degree in Occupational Therapy from Nebraska Methodist College in 2019. Bentley is also trained and certified in women’s health, and is a member of the American Occupational Therapy Association. She has been with JCH&L Sports Medicine and Rehab Services since 2019.