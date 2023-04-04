Trevor Steinmeyer was named as the Fairbury Rotary Club’s inaugural Golden Wheel Award winner at the District 5650 Rotary Conference on Saturday, April 1, in Lincoln.

The Rotary Golden Wheel Award is a new award in District 5650 which recognized outstanding non-Rotarians who best exemplify “Service Above Self” and the “Four Way Test.” The Golden Wheel is inspired by the Rotary Wheel, which symbolizes passion, excellence and service.

Golden Wheel Awards honor those who made significant contributions to their communities through their time, actions, talents and dedication. Honorees are role models for service in making our communities and states better.

Steinmeyer, an employee of Ol’ Red 99-5, is a giving creative person who does many things to help his community. He is currently chairman of the Jefferson Community Health & Life board of directors; Board president of the Teammates board; Teammates mentor for three students; served on the Fairbury Chamber Board; emcee and creative director of the Fairbury Chamber Banquet for 15 years; Elks Trustee since 2017; Fairbury Hoops Board member; past member of the Fairbury Country Club Board; Fairbury Public Schools Community Stakeholders committee member; Fairbury Citizen Advisory Review Committee; Go Red for Women emcee; youth flag football, baseball and basketball coach; and Sunday School teacher and finance committee member at Grace Lutheran Church, Fairbury.

Steinmeyer was one of 38 members of the inaugural class of Golden Wheel awardees. Other honorees from southeast Nebraska include Beatrice, Mark Pethoud; Crete, Russ Sears; Falls City, June Bowers; Geneva, Susan Biba; and Hebron, Rachel Eickman.