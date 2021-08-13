Fairbury Rotary seeks donations to paint tanks

Fairbury Rotary has launched a project to clean and paint all three historic military tanks in our community, with an anticipated total cost of approximately $9,000. Rotary is seeking donations to assist in this project.

Rotary District 5650 offers grants to local Rotary clubs annually, and Fairbury Rotary applied for and successfully received a $1,500 district grant for the project. The Fairbury Rotary Club has also committed at least $1,500 to the project. With a total cost estimated at approximately $9,000, the Fairbury Club is seeking donations to help with the project.

“Rotary is a community service organization, and we felt painting our community’s three tanks would honor veterans, enhance the historical value of the tanks, and enhance the look of our community,” said Fairbury Rotary President Lana Likens.

The three tanks are on display at the Fairbury American Legion/VFW; the Fairbury City Museum; and the Fairbury City Park.

The estimated cost includes approximately $7,700 for power washing and painting by Tom Nelson Painting; approximately $1,000 for signage to help give some history of the tanks; and about $300 for potential other supplies needed.