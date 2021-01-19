Fairbury sleep study services reaccredited

Jefferson Community Health & Life has been re-accredited for sleep lab services and home sleep studies by the Accrediting Commission for Health Care. The accreditation is through October 2023.

Sleep studies, also known as polysomnography, are a non-invasive overnight exam that allows trained technicians to monitor the patient during sleep to determine if treatment is necessary for sleep disordered breathing. During a study, sensors measure sleep stages, heart and breathing rates, blood oxygen, snoring, body movements and eye movements. The study is interpreted by a board-certified sleep medicine physician and results are shared with the ordering physician. Medicare, Medicaid and many private insurance companies will cover sleep studies.

Sleep studies can be ordered by family medicine providers or specialists, and will be coordinated at JCH&L by Respiratory Therapist Stacy Shumard. Stacy sets up all in-home studies, and technicians from Rural Sleep Solutions do studies that are done in the facility.

Jefferson Community Health & Life has been offering sleep studies locally since 2003, and in 2018 was accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Health Care. The Medicare and Medicaid programs began requiring accreditation in 2017.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0