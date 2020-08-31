Fairbury tournament raises more than $10,000

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

FAIRBURY -- The 24th annual golf tournament to benefit Jefferson Community Health & Life was successful, raising more than $10,000 -- even though it was cancelled because of COVID-19.

“This year’s JCH&L golf tournament was one for the record books, and like so many other things this year was unprecedented,” said Lana Likens, JCH&L director of public relations. “Although the tournament was cancelled, many of our sponsors and teams chose to donate to the cause anyway. We appreciate the support of our many sponsors, teams and contributors.”

This was the 24th annual golf tournament. The tournament typically raises $10,000 to $12,000 for Jefferson Community Health & Life. Funds are unrestricted and have been used for many programs and projects over the years, both large and small.

In June, it appeared statewide COVID-19 numbers were going down, and tournament plans were finalized with a number of adaptations to make it as safe as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic. But by mid-July concerns about increasing COVID-19 numbers in the local public health district and a number of cases in the state being linked to golf tournaments meant JCH&L felt it was necessary to cancel the tournament.