Fairbury tournament raises more than $10,000

FAIRBURY -- The 24th annual golf tournament to benefit Jefferson Community Health & Life was successful, raising more than $10,000 -- even though it was cancelled because of COVID-19.
“This year’s JCH&L golf tournament was one for the record books, and like so many other things this year was unprecedented,” said Lana Likens, JCH&L director of public relations. “Although the tournament was cancelled, many of our sponsors and teams chose to donate to the cause anyway. We appreciate the support of our many sponsors, teams and contributors.”
This was the 24th annual golf tournament. The tournament typically raises $10,000 to $12,000 for Jefferson Community Health & Life. Funds are unrestricted and have been used for many programs and projects over the years, both large and small.
In June, it appeared statewide COVID-19 numbers were going down, and tournament plans were finalized with a number of adaptations to make it as safe as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic. But by mid-July concerns about increasing COVID-19 numbers in the local public health district and a number of cases in the state being linked to golf tournaments meant JCH&L felt it was necessary to cancel the tournament.
“We appreciate the understanding of our community,” said Burke Kline, DHA, JCH&L CEO. “It was a very difficult decision to make, but we knew it was best for the health and safety of our community. We appreciate the continued support of our participants and sponsors.”
This year’s donors include:
Hole sponsors: American National Bank; Beckenhauer Construction; Brown’s Medical Imaging; Bryan Medical Center; Cerner; Heartland Bank; Lottman Carpenter Construction; Pathology Medical Services, PC; Pathway Design Group; Plymouth Electric; Quality First Insurance; Seim Johnson; The Hauge Group; The Olson Group; UNMC Regional Pathology Service
Breakfast Sponsor: Mike and Brenda Worley
Lunch Sponsors: Lottman Carpenter Construction—Doug and Cindy Lottman; Diller Locker—Jesse and Shelly Smith; Landmark Snacks—Chad and Courtney Lottman; and Lottman Ready Mix—Shawn and Jill Lottman
Contributing Sponsors: Directions EAP; Gill Insurance; Globe Rexall—Bob Atkins; Shared Services; Prairie Health Ventures; Quality First Insurance; Quality Sound;
RuralMed Management Resources; Thrivent Action Team
Prizes: Casey’s; Nebraska Hospital Association; Nebraska Healthcare Association; Schwarz Paper Co.; Waddell & Reed; Walmart
Teams: Beckenhauer Construction; Blobaum Real Estate (2 teams); Bryan Medical Center (2 teams); Cerner; Joy Gaston; Gerdes Meyer Funeral Home; Heartland Bank; Lottman Carpenter Construction; Pathway Design Group; PVI; Rural Sleep Solutions ; Seim Johnson; The Hauge Group; The Olson Group; Bill Welch; Dr. Jack Wesch.
The 25th annual tournament is planned for August 2021.
