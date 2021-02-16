Fairbury vaccination clinics continue weekly

Jefferson Community Health & Life is holding weekly COVID vaccination clinics, and is currently scheduling area residents who are age 80 and older for vaccinations.
If you are a resident of Jefferson County who is 75 and older and would like the COVID vaccination and have not yet been called to schedule OR if you are a Fairbury clinic patient who is 75 or older who did not receive a flyer or who hasn’t been called yet, please call JCH&L at 402-587-5188. Please leave us a message with your name, birthdate and telephone number. JCH&L will call those interested in order of age as vaccine is available.
When calling for scheduling, each patient will be asked questions about their health status and will be given vaccine clinic information. The scheduler will schedule first and second doses of the vaccine, which are 28 days apart. JCH&L is limited to 100 vaccinations per week, and vaccinations will be given by appointment only. JCH&L is following the guidelines from Public Health Solutions and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
“We are grateful for the partnership of the Fairbury Presbyterian Church which is allowing us to use their location for our weekly vaccine clinics,” said Amber Brunow, infection preventionist. “The church gives us excellent accessibility, and a place for those receiving vaccinations to be dropped off and picked up.”
Fairbury Clinic physicians support vaccination of their patients. They have instructed schedulers to ask health questions, and if any concerns arise they will provide further instructions.
Some vaccine information:
*This will be the Moderna vaccine. It requires two doses 28 days apart.
*The most commonly reported side effects are pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, swollen lymph nodes in the same arm as the injection, nausea and vomiting, and fever. More people experience these side effects after the second dose than after the first dose.
*A full fact sheet on the vaccine is available at https://www.modernatx.com/covid19vaccine-eua/recipients/
*You should not get this vaccine if you have had a severe allergic reaction to any ingredient of this vaccine, or to a previous dose of this vaccine
*You may not have had any other vaccination of any type for the 14 days prior to receiving this vaccine.
Vaccine clinics will be scheduled in the future for those who are 65-74 and for those who have underlying health conditions.
Public Health Solutions will offer community clinics at a later date.