Fairbury vaccination clinics continue weekly

Jefferson Community Health & Life is holding weekly COVID vaccination clinics, and is currently scheduling area residents who are age 80 and older for vaccinations.

If you are a resident of Jefferson County who is 75 and older and would like the COVID vaccination and have not yet been called to schedule OR if you are a Fairbury clinic patient who is 75 or older who did not receive a flyer or who hasn’t been called yet, please call JCH&L at 402-587-5188. Please leave us a message with your name, birthdate and telephone number. JCH&L will call those interested in order of age as vaccine is available.

When calling for scheduling, each patient will be asked questions about their health status and will be given vaccine clinic information. The scheduler will schedule first and second doses of the vaccine, which are 28 days apart. JCH&L is limited to 100 vaccinations per week, and vaccinations will be given by appointment only. JCH&L is following the guidelines from Public Health Solutions and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.