Family night at the Gage County Fair Scott Koperski photos Daily Sun staff Jul 28, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 9 Face painting was offered to those who attended Family Night at the Gage County Fair. Children ride the carousel at the Gage County Fair on Thursday. A boy takes a trip on an airplane ride during the Gage County Fair on Thursday. Fair visitors take a ride during the Gage County Fair Thursday evening. Children go for a high-flying ride during the Gage County Fair on Thursday. The 2023 Gage County Fair features a variety of rides, games and other fun activities for families. Children take a spin on a ride at the 2023 Gage County Fair. A girl gets her face painted during family night at the Gage County Fair on Thursday. Family night at the 2023 Gage County fair featured a Little Tuggers Tractor Pull.