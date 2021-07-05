Farm clinic events planned

Farmers and ranchers are invited to attend a free clinic. The clinics are one-on-one, not group sessions, and are confidential. The Farm Finance clinic gives you a chance to meet with an experienced Ag law attorney and Ag financial counselor. These clinic staff specialize in legal and financial issues related to farming and ranching, including financial planning, estate and transition planning, farm loan programs, debtor/creditor law, water rights, and other relevant matters. Here is an opportunity to obtain an experienced outside opinion on issues that may be affecting your farm or ranch.