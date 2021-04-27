 Skip to main content
Farmers Cooperative awards scholarships
Farmers Cooperative awards scholarships

Farmers Cooperative is pleased to announce 21 area high school seniors have been selected to receive the Farmers Cooperative scholarship. Each student will receive $1,000 to be used at a post-secondary institution for the 2021-2022 academic year.

The Farmers Cooperative scholarship committee reviewed applications and selected recipients based on academic excellence, college and career goals, as well as the student’s involvement in their school and community. We thank everyone for their interest in our scholarship and wish all graduating seniors the best of luck in their future endeavors.

Following is a list of the 21 scholarship recipients, their parents, high school, and intended college:

Paige Bartels – Eric Bartels & Patty Bartels, Tri-County High School, University of Nebraska Wesleyan

Amber Blythe – Leslie Blythe & Geana Blythe, Beatrice High School, Metropolitan Community College

Brett Boyce – Trevor & Stacy Boyce, Tri-County High School, Southeast Community College

Drew Buhrman – Kevin & Melanie Buhrman, Washington Co. High School, Kansas State University

Brett Heinrich – Scott & Connie Heinrich, Norris High School, University of Nebraska – Lincoln

Zane Hoffman – Tony & Kristin Hoffman, Beatrice High School, University of Nebraska – Lincoln

Hannah Holtmeier – Kirk & Christa Holtmeier, Tri-County High School, University of Wyoming

Delaney Homolka – Michael & Rona Homolka, Meridian High School, Southeast Community College – Lincoln

Ethan Knust – Rolan & Sandy Knust, Tri-County High School, University of Nebraska – Kearney

Averi Kolb – Lance & Jackie Kolb, Beatrice High School, University of Nebraska – Lincoln

Austin Lorenz – Brian & Debbie Lorenz, Crete High School, Iowa Western

Kylie Meinke – Darren & Darcy Meinke, Crete High School, Doane University

Evan Oltmans – Will & Nancy Oltmans, Beatrice High School, Southeast Community College – Milford

Nathan Patak – Dan & Kim Patak, Wilber-Clatonia High School, Southeast Community College – Milford

Makena Stutzman – Ryan & Tonya Stutzman, Milford Jr. Sr. High School, University of Nebraska – Lincoln

