Farmers Cooperative donates to Backpack Program

The Beatrice Educational Foundation was the recipient of a $500 contribution from Farmers Cooperative. The donation will be put towards the annual Empty Bowls Luncheon held March 16, 2022, at the Vintage Venue in Beatrice. The event supports the Lincoln Food Bank/Beatrice Backpack Program.

The Beatrice Backpack Program is in its 13th year of operation and has been very successful in helping those in need. The program provides food to qualifying families each weekend during the school year.

The need for the program continues to grow. If you are interested in donating to the Beatrice Backpack Program, please contact Beatrice Public Schools at 402-223-1500.

Land O’Lakes matched the donation with an additional $500, for a total contribution of $1,000.

Established in 1903, Farmers Cooperative is a full-service ag provider, serving southeast Nebraska and northeast Kansas. Located in 60 plus communities, Farmers Cooperative provides services in grain, agronomy, energy and feed. Farmers Cooperative headquarters is located in Dorchester, NE.

For more information about Farmers Cooperative, visit myfarmerscoop.com

Land O'Lakes, Inc., one of America's premier agribusiness and food companies, is a member-owned cooperative with industry-leading operations that span the spectrum from agricultural production to consumer foods. With 2021 annual sales of $16 billion, Land O'Lakes is one of the nation's largest cooperatives, ranking 219 on the Fortune 500. Building on a legacy of more than 100 years of operation, Land O'Lakes today operates some of the most respected brands and businesses in agriculture and food production including Land O’Lakes Dairy Foods, Purina Animal Nutrition, WinField United and Truterra, LLC. The company does business in all 50 states and more than 60 countries. Land O'Lakes, Inc. corporate headquarters are located in Arden Hills, Minn.

