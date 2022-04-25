Farmers Cooperative donates to food pantry

Farmers Cooperative held its annual employee food drive where over 1,000 pounds of food was collected. Farmers Cooperative matched employee’s monetary gifts, along with receiving a matching grant from Land O’Lakes. Contributions were spread out among the territory to local food banks and backpack programs. The Beatrice Food Pantry was a recipient of one of the donations.

Established in 1903, Farmers Cooperative is a full-service ag provider, serving southeast Nebraska and northeast Kansas. Located in 60 plus communities, Farmers Cooperative provides services in grain, agronomy, energy and feed. Farmers Cooperative headquarters is located in Dorchester.

Land O'Lakes, Inc., one of America's premier agribusiness and food companies, is a member-owned cooperative with industry-leading operations that span the spectrum from agricultural production to consumer foods. With 2021 annual sales of $16 billion, Land O'Lakes is one of the nation's largest cooperatives, ranking 219 on the Fortune 500. Building on a legacy of more than 100 years of operation, Land O'Lakes today operates some of the most respected brands and businesses in agriculture and food production including Land O’Lakes Dairy Foods, Purina Animal Nutrition, WinField United and Truterra, LLC. The company does business in all 50 states and more than 60 countries. Land O'Lakes, Inc. corporate headquarters are located in Arden Hills, Minn.

Each year, Land O’Lakes, Inc. – one of America’s largest farmer-owned cooperatives – donates a portion of its pretax profits to the Land O’Lakes Foundation. Through a wide range of programs and services, the Foundation aims to serve the many communities across our nation where Land O’Lakes members and employees live and work. Together, we are fighting hunger, supporting education and strengthening communities. In 2021, the Land O’Lakes Foundation contributed $7 million in giving to support its mission, including $2.2 million donated through member-directed philanthropy programs. The Land O’Lakes Foundation is based in Arden Hills, Minn.

