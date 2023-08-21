Farmers Cooperative held its annual employee food drive in June. Employee’s donations were matched by Farmers Cooperative, and a matching grant was also received from Land O’Lakes. A total of $850 was donated to the Beatrice Community Food Pantry. All donations received were distributed to local food banks and backpack programs in southeast Nebraska and northeast Kansas.

Established in 1903, Farmers Cooperative is a full-service farmer-owned provider of ag services, advisors, and resources proudly serving the farmers of southeast Nebraska and northeast Kansas. With nearly 60 locations and 600 employees, Farmers Cooperative provides products and services in grain, agronomy, energy, and feed.

Each year, Land O’Lakes, Inc. – one of America’s largest farmer-owned cooperatives – donates a portion of its pretax profits to the Land O’Lakes Foundation. Through a wide range of programs and services, the Foundation aims to serve the many communities across our nation where Land O’Lakes members and employees live and work. Together, we are fighting hunger, supporting education and strengthening communities. In 2022, the Land O’Lakes Foundation contributed $6.5 million in giving to support its mission, including $2.1 million donated through member-directed philanthropy programs. The Land O’Lakes Foundation is based in Arden Hills, Minn.