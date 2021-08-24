Farmland donates $100,000 to FFA

Last week Farmland recognized the National FFA Organization and its positive impact in the agricultural industry through a check donation of $100,000. The gift is part of the 2021 Honoring the Heartland Tour, an initiative launched by Farmland in June to show appreciation for the honest work and tireless commitment in Midwest farming communities, agriculture industries, and retail establishments, and to support the next generation of farmers, which includes the more than 760,000 current FFA student members.

A check was presented last week during the Johnson County Fair.

Ending in September, the brand's 13-week mission honors the unsung heroes of our agri-food chain and highlights the fundamental role the heartland plays by delivering grab-n-go lunches and providing monetary donations to support the future of farming. The Farmland Honoring The Heartland Tour food truck completes two to three stops per week at various locations rooted in Midwestern neighborhoods, including its stop at the Johnson County Fair earlier today. In addition to distributing meals, the brand has donated $40,000 thus far to the National FFA Organization and state-level FFA Associations throughout the tour to assist them in growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture at the local, state and national levels.