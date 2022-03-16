Faster internet available in Cortland

Faster broadband is now available from Kinetic by Windstream. As part of a multi-year plan, $2 billion initiative to dramatically expand gigabit internet service, Kinetic has deployed fiber to bring blazing fast internet to the homes and businesses of Cortland.

“Kinetic is dedicated to delivering fast broadband speed at competitive rates with unmatched service,” said Brad Hedrick, president of state operations for Kinetic. “Our customers need connections to allow them to live, work and go to school wherever they live.”

The deployment brings gigabit speeds to 249 homes and businesses in the area.

Kinetic is committed to deploying fiber to communities across the 18-state Kinetic footprint. To support the company’s multi-year, multi-billion dollar investment program, the company recently announced it will add nearly 1,000 jobs in a newly-created internal engineering and fiber construction organization.

This fast, reliable connection allows residential customers gig speeds to navigate the internet safely from home with no lag times while they work, participate in virtual classrooms or stream entertainment services. Businesses ranging from small to enterprise can take advantage of the fiber-backed network to deploy solutions that make their companies more efficient and profitable such as OfficeSuite UC® and SD-WAN.

Customers can call 855.804.6925 to find out if they are eligible for a speed upgrade and how Kinetic can help meet their home or business needs.

