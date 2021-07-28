Feeding a community

The University of Nebraska Extension in Gage County is partnering with local businesses, non-profits and other neighbors to keep garden produce from being wasted during this growing season. The Growing Together Nebraska grant of a little over $3,000 is funding the Garden Produce Rescue project.

Tara Dunker, Extension Educator, said she worked with a DHHS grant project last year and has used those lessons to improve on the project.

“We learned a lot and took those lessons to build the capacity for this year,” said Dunker.

“We added a garden at Stoddard Elementary to the existing one at Paddock Elementary. We just knew that this community had a greater need than the one garden was producing and there was a greater capacity of giving.”

The school gardens are being harvested and donated during the summer. There is also a learning component of the “Learn, Grow, Eat and Go!” curriculum. Currently, Dunker is teaching during the summer camp at the YMCA and in the fall will be working with the students during after-school learning.

Diane Summers with the Beatrice Public Schools BLAST program says she sees herself as a mentor.