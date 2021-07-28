Feeding a community

The University of Nebraska Extension in Gage County is partnering with local businesses, non-profits and other neighbors to keep garden produce from being wasted during this growing season. The Growing Together Nebraska grant of a little over $3,000 is funding the Garden Produce Rescue project.
Tara Dunker, Extension Educator, said she worked with a DHHS grant project last year and has used those lessons to improve on the project.
“We learned a lot and took those lessons to build the capacity for this year,” said Dunker.
“We added a garden at Stoddard Elementary to the existing one at Paddock Elementary. We just knew that this community had a greater need than the one garden was producing and there was a greater capacity of giving.”
The school gardens are being harvested and donated during the summer. There is also a learning component of the “Learn, Grow, Eat and Go!” curriculum. Currently, Dunker is teaching during the summer camp at the YMCA and in the fall will be working with the students during after-school learning.
Diane Summers with the Beatrice Public Schools BLAST program says she sees herself as a mentor.
“I want to be able to pass on knowledge I learned as a child from when my dad would take my siblings and I down to the garden on the farm to plant, weed, harvest and share the bountiful foods we grew. My dad turns 90 this week and still makes weekly trips to his childhood farm to plant and weed his garden. There is such a feeling of accomplishment and joy when you pick the first ripe tomato or fresh cucumber. We grew up giving produce to family and friends and I want to teach the kids that giving a receiving a smile or hug in return is enough.”
“The learning was important, but we also knew there were gardeners in town that had a lot of excess and we wanted to be able to get it to the people who would be able to use it,” said Dunker.
“Extension is the middle man, which is just what the community needed,” said Katie Jantzen, West End Farms Community Supported Agriculture and Farmer’s Market participant.
Some of the larger employers and organizations were also recruited to be a part of the program.
“We really wanted participants to be a part of the program at a 'what fits best' model,” said Dunker. “We want participation to be as easy as possible.”
“Exmark and Beatrice Hospital and Health Center encourage employees to donate excess. When they have a big donation they will call and we’ll pick it up, record it and send it out to the pantries and the veteran’s care packages.
The Beatrice Public Library is also a drop-off site.
“The YMCA is a drop-off site, but members also just share produce there too,” said Dunker.
Currently, the Salvation Army, Blue Valley Community Action, the Beatrice Food Pantry and the Gage County Veterans Service Office are recipients.
“A couple of our recipients are past avid gardeners themselves, who say they have really missed gardening and the array of summertime produce they used to enjoy. Seeing a friendly face and having a few minutes of conversation during delivery or pick up is an added perk, especially after the isolation we all experienced during COVID,” said Shirley Petersen, Gage County Veterans Service Office.
“Last year the Paddock Garden donated 140 pounds of produce and this year we are already at over 250 pounds donated. Most of that has been in the last three weeks of the program,” said Dunker.
“We are really hoping this year is the first of many for this program. We want to start a local food coalition to focus on access to healthy food for everyone in the community,” said Dunker.
Contact Tara Dunker at Gage County Extension at 402-223-1384 to learn more if you would like to be involved.