Female homesteading exhibit on display

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote. The Homestead Act of 1862 began to grant land claims on January 1, 1863. Fourteen of the 15 states and territories that would grant women the right to vote prior to the 19th Amendment were heavily homesteaded. Under the Homestead Act, the head of the household, whether man or woman, could file a claim. New insights on the Homestead Act 1862 are shedding new light on the lives of female homesteaders.
What was it like to be a female homesteader? There is little documentation about the diverse daily lives of females on the homestead. A new opportunity for visitors is providing a great experience to learn about this important part of American history. Created by teacher, Christopher Albrecht (the summer of 2020 Teacher-Ranger-Teacher at Homestead National Monument), a self-guided outdoor trail experience at the park provides visitors with free mini booklets. These booklets are to be read in four parts at stops denoted by footprint signs and guided by a map.
According to Albrecht, “Finding personal accounts from female homesteaders is not easy work. To locate oral histories housed in archives, personal collections, institutions, magazines and books is labor intensive work. However, now that we have gathered twenty-five different stories told in the first-person, it brings to life a greater understanding that allows all people to feel the diverse experiences of female homesteaders. Emotions ranged from depression to joy, and with a success rate under 50%, homesteaders faced many challenges out of their control. Creating a farm from scratch is labor intensive and mentally challenging. With little time to write, oral histories taken years after a homestead was developed were more common to find than written first person accounts. This project also had to rely on what was already documented because all early homesteaders are deceased.”
The National Park Service (NPS) is following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities, as we begin to increase recreational services. Practical adjustments are being executed in this program to meet the CDC guidance and give visitor’s to Homestead National Monument the opportunity to have a highly educational and personal experience with a female homesteader from the past. All learning takes place at the outdoor destinations at the monument and utilizes landmarks on the prairie trails. Albrecht continued, “When groups arrive, each person in the group is given a different account by a female homesteader, and the hope is that people will talk on their walk from location to location within the park.” Seven locations were chosen in the park as reading areas, and they are denoted by footprint signs. Booklets are available for free at the Homestead Education Center and the Heritage Center. Upon visiting, ask a ranger for the materials.
