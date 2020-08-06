Female homesteading exhibit on display

The National Park Service (NPS) is following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities, as we begin to increase recreational services. Practical adjustments are being executed in this program to meet the CDC guidance and give visitor’s to Homestead National Monument the opportunity to have a highly educational and personal experience with a female homesteader from the past. All learning takes place at the outdoor destinations at the monument and utilizes landmarks on the prairie trails. Albrecht continued, “When groups arrive, each person in the group is given a different account by a female homesteader, and the hope is that people will talk on their walk from location to location within the park.” Seven locations were chosen in the park as reading areas, and they are denoted by footprint signs. Booklets are available for free at the Homestead Education Center and the Heritage Center. Upon visiting, ask a ranger for the materials.