Festival of prairie cultures coming to Gage County

Go back in time this holiday season and see a beautiful tapestry of winter traditions of those who lived on the Great Plains at the beginning of the Homestead Era. The Homestead Act of 1862 served as an invitation for immigrants to seek free 160-acre homesteads in the United States and become citizens, resulting in the arrival of a variety of cultural and ethnic traditions to the United States. Our Winter Festival, held from Nov. 26 through Jan. 2, remembers this rich heritage and celebrates the cultures of those who settled the Great Plains.

The Winter Festival of Prairie Cultures features decorated trees and tabletop displays featuring ornaments and hand-made crafts that reflect the spirit of hope, humor, traditions, and generosity which characterized winter celebrations of homesteaders in the West.

“The displays during the Winter Festival present festive insight to the various peoples around the world who came to the United States to settle under the Homestead Act,” said Acting Superintendent Tim Colyer.

In addition to the displays, there will be special programs presented on Nov. 28, Dec. 5, and 12, 2021. These programs will be at the Education Center at 2 p.m. on their respective dates. They include:

Sunday, Nov. 28 - Songs of the Season: Vocal Holiday Music on the Homestead: Amber Kirkendall

Park Ranger Amber Kirkendall will explore the international origins of popular seasonal songs and examine the rich musical traditions of immigrants who came to the United States on the promise of the Homestead Act.

Sunday, Dec. 5 - The Winter Traditions and Legacy of Swedish Homesteaders: Laureen Riedesel

In the latter half of the 19th century, Swedes were among the largest groups that emigrated to Nebraska. Riedesel will discuss how the communities of Swedish immigrants in Kearney and Harlan Counties celebrated the winter season.

Sunday, Dec. 12 - Music of Ireland: David Marsh

From Sligo to Dublin, Marsh presents various musical styles from the Emerald Isle. He uses many traditional instruments to perform jigs, reels, and sing-a-longs. His stories tell of Irish legends, history, and the joys and sorrows of immigrating to a new land.

In accordance with CDC guidance and recommendations on preventing the spread of COVID-19, face coverings and social distancing are mandatory for all events. Admission to Homestead National Historical Park and all events is free. For information on available accommodations please contact Accessibility Coordinator, Amber Kirkendall at (402) 223-3514 or amber_kirkendall@nps.gov.

